Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 14,646 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,646 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 4.49% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMAR. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March by 189.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 28,035 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $817,000. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $33.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.21 and its 200 day moving average is $34.20. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March has a 1 year low of $31.50 and a 1 year high of $35.46.

