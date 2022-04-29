Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 1,866 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GBIL. Matisse Capital bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter valued at about $440,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,131,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 173,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,315,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $99.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.00. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $99.90 and a 12-month high of $100.13.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.