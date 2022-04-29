Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 3,360 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,627 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,360 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUBS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 52.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 24.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,051 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,852,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 1.4% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 5.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,744,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on HubSpot from $850.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Cowen decreased their price target on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.75.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total transaction of $4,525,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.01, for a total value of $93,402.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,040,129.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,758 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HUBS stock opened at $398.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $458.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $593.25. The company has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.61 and a beta of 1.63. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $367.11 and a twelve month high of $866.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.52 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The business’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Company Profile (Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.