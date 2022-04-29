Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 8,993 Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,343 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,993 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.13% of Heartland Financial USA worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M3F Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,095,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 10.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,363,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,793,000 after purchasing an additional 395,116 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 38.7% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 10,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 12.1% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 39,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares during the period. 59.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTLF opened at $45.10 on Friday. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.84 and a 1-year high of $54.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.25 and a 200-day moving average of $49.97.

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.08. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 30.64%. The company had revenue of $169.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Heartland Financial USA’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 21.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

