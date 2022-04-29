Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $334,000 in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Caribou Biosciences alerts:

Shares of Caribou Biosciences stock opened at $7.48 on Friday. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $32.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.80.

Caribou Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CRBU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $2.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

CRBU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caribou Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

About Caribou Biosciences (Get Rating)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caribou Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribou Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.