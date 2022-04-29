Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes $318,000 Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Arcosa by 16.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Arcosa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Arcosa in the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Arcosa by 36.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Arcosa by 22.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

ACA opened at $53.13 on Friday. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.42 and a 1-year high of $65.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.15 and a 200-day moving average of $52.95.

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Arcosa had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $521.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Arcosa’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is 13.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

