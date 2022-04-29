Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 130,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.13% of Fortress Biotech at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FBIO. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 160.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 319.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 35.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. 30.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded Fortress Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.38.

FBIO opened at $1.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $119.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.29. Fortress Biotech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $4.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46). Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 94.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortress Biotech, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.