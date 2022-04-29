ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 80,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 13,560 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF stock opened at $55.47 on Friday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.96 and a fifty-two week high of $58.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.01.

