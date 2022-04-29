Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,406,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,506,000 after acquiring an additional 69,768 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 24.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,899,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,162,000 after buying an additional 378,275 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 9.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,233,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,257,000 after buying an additional 108,553 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,818,000 after buying an additional 16,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 5.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,062,000 after buying an additional 22,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AIMC. StockNews.com downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altra Industrial Motion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.41.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMC opened at $39.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a one year low of $33.63 and a one year high of $68.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.30.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.20. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

