Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Increased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,096,011 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 4.0% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $904,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Fountainhead AM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,732,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 49,547 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,798,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,374,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 106,650 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,938,000 after buying an additional 6,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $9,268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,085 shares of company stock valued at $30,047,365. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. New Street Research raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.24.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $163.64 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.25 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.89 and a 200 day moving average of $164.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.57%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

