Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Lessened by Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,020 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.5% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,964,256 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,124,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,719 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,094,000. Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139,830 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $24,830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,206,000. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $22,475,583.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,085 shares of company stock valued at $30,047,365 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $163.64 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.25 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.89 and a 200 day moving average of $164.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.24.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

