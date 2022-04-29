Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Advisor Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 681,542 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 7.3% of Advisor Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $121,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at $87,037,420.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,085 shares of company stock worth $30,047,365 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.24.

AAPL stock opened at $163.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.25 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.81.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

