Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Cadinha & Co. LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Cadinha & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,229 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 4.2% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $31,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $8,094,000. Fountainhead AM LLC increased its position in Apple by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139,830 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $24,830,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $3,206,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $1,637,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $163.64 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.25 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.81. The company has a market cap of $2.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.57%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,085 shares of company stock worth $30,047,365. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.24.

Apple Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.