Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s Largest Position

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 6.4% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $37,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its position in Apple by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Grace Capital lifted its position in Apple by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 49,547 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,374,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 106,650 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,938,000 after buying an additional 6,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth about $9,268,000. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,085 shares of company stock valued at $30,047,365 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $163.64 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.25 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.81.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.24.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

