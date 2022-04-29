Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Neumann Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Neumann Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,843 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,401 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 7.6% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Apple by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after buying an additional 3,472,624 shares during the last quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,896 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Apple by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,239,285,000 after buying an additional 18,074,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,979,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $421,558,000 after buying an additional 11,970,194 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,085 shares of company stock worth $30,047,365 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.24.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $163.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $2.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.25 and a 52-week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.57%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

