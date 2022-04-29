Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,037 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,686 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.4% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $163.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.81. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.25 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.57%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,475,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,085 shares of company stock worth $30,047,365 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.24.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.