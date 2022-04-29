Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,527,284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 126,261 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 6.1% of Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Apple were worth $803,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 22,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, TMD Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,494 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $163.64 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.25 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.89 and a 200-day moving average of $164.81.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

Several analysts have commented on AAPL shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.24.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,037,420.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,085 shares of company stock valued at $30,047,365. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

