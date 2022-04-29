Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Xcel Wealth Management LLC

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,541 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 3.4% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Apple by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,239,285,000 after purchasing an additional 18,074,896 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,979,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $421,558,000 after purchasing an additional 11,970,194 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1,841.6% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,755,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $78,548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304,604 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $1,461,735,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 12,722.7% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,461,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 7,402,824 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,085 shares of company stock valued at $30,047,365 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $163.64 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.25 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.81.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.24.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

