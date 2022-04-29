Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 991 Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Accolade were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Accolade during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Accolade by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Accolade by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Accolade during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Accolade alerts:

ACCD opened at $11.06 on Friday. Accolade, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $55.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.56 million, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.30.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $93.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.58 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 33.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACCD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Accolade from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Accolade from $56.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accolade has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.92.

Accolade Profile (Get Rating)

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.