Arizona State Retirement System Acquires New Stake in Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Volta during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Volta during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Volta during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Volta during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Volta during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLTA stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. Volta Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $14.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Volta ( NYSE:VLTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.61). Sell-side analysts expect that Volta Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VLTA. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Volta from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Volta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Volta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Volta from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Volta from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Volta has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.94.

Volta Inc operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of June 30, 2021, it installed approximately 1,900 chargers across 26 territories and states. Volta Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

