Arizona State Retirement System Acquires Shares of 12,796 PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PWSC. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter worth $136,438,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter worth $68,009,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter worth $55,373,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter worth $53,076,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter worth $49,441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PWSC. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.91.

PWSC stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $36.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.93.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.82 million. Sell-side analysts expect that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PowerSchool (Get Rating)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.