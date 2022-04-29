Arizona State Retirement System Acquires Shares of 7,465 Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRUS. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Merus by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Merus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Merus by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Merus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. 53.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Merus in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Merus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Merus in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $21.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.37. The stock has a market cap of $932.82 million, a PE ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.00. Merus has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $33.09.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $14.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.39 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 27.26% and a negative net margin of 135.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merus will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Merus news, EVP Peter B. Silverman sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $1,617,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

