Arizona State Retirement System Acquires Shares of 7,595 Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPF. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 51.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 112.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 124,659 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $192,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 4.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPF opened at $25.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.12 and a 1 year high of $30.97.

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 31.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.86%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CPF. StockNews.com began coverage on Central Pacific Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point cut their price target on Central Pacific Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Central Pacific Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

In other Central Pacific Financial news, President Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 6,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $179,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

