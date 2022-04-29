Arizona State Retirement System Acquires Shares of 8,134 FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FIGS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in FIGS by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in FIGS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in FIGS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in FIGS by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. FIGS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.99.

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. FIGS had a negative return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $128.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.06 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FIGS. Cowen boosted their target price on FIGS from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on FIGS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on FIGS from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on FIGS from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.21.

In other news, major shareholder Thomas Tull bought 253,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.75 per share, with a total value of $5,009,330.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 8,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $123,096.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 361,972 shares of company stock worth $7,254,405.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

