Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 5,231.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 10,463 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 7,532 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 132,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 58,485 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,309,000 after acquiring an additional 352,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBRT stock opened at $17.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.60. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $20.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Liberty Oilfield Services ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.19. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $792.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 7,224,173 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $83,800,406.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $628,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,275,673 shares of company stock valued at $84,446,997 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LBRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.25 to $17.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.91.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

