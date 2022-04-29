Arizona State Retirement System Buys Shares of 18,623 Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JBI. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,242,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 248,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 59,405 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 37,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 15,403 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,043,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

JBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Janus International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Janus International Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Benchmark started coverage on Janus International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Janus International Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Janus International Group stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.61 and a beta of 0.52. Janus International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.94.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $235.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.92 million. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 5.84%. On average, analysts forecast that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Janus International Group (Get Rating)

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.