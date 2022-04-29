Arizona State Retirement System Buys Shares of 75,325 Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 75,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rit Capital Partners Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Hippo in the third quarter worth about $1,345,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hippo in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hippo in the fourth quarter worth about $12,098,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hippo in the third quarter worth about $21,252,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Hippo in the third quarter worth about $2,808,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Hippo in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hippo from $4.60 to $3.76 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hippo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Hippo from $5.40 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

Hippo stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.68. Hippo Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $10.82.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $32.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Hippo Holdings Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

