Arizona State Retirement System Buys Shares of 8,016 PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,016 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 70.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 3,575.2% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 36.1% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PDF Solutions news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 11,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $280,933.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PDFS opened at $23.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.58. The company has a market cap of $889.13 million, a PE ratio of -40.66 and a beta of 1.40. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $33.78.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $29.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 19.35%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.91) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PDFS. DA Davidson boosted their price target on PDF Solutions from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on PDF Solutions from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered PDF Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PDF Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

