Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,244,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,095,000 after purchasing an additional 24,986 shares during the period. Towle & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,465,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,171,000 after purchasing an additional 431,609 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,943,000 after buying an additional 288,286 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 866,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,108,000 after buying an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 587,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,891,000 after buying an additional 20,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Wabash National alerts:

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $35,893.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on WNC. StockNews.com began coverage on Wabash National in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wabash National in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Wabash National from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered Wabash National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wabash National currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE WNC opened at $15.07 on Friday. Wabash National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $738.93 million, a PE ratio of 1,507.00 and a beta of 1.58.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $546.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.60 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 0.06%. The business’s revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 3,200.00%.

Wabash National Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.