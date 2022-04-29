Arizona State Retirement System Has $219,000 Stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 50.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 9.4% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. 54.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ARR opened at $7.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.62 and a beta of 0.97. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $12.56.

ARMOUR Residential REIT ( NYSE:ARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 19.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is 923.15%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ARMOUR Residential REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

