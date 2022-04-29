Arizona State Retirement System Invests $206,000 in Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASTR. Canaan Partners X LLC purchased a new stake in Astra Space in the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,793,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astra Space during the third quarter worth about $17,061,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Astra Space during the third quarter worth about $15,338,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Astra Space during the third quarter worth about $14,953,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astra Space during the third quarter worth about $10,105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.73% of the company’s stock.

ASTR stock opened at $3.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.35. Astra Space, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95.

Astra Space ( NASDAQ:ASTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. Analysts anticipate that Astra Space, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ASTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Astra Space from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Astra Space in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Astra Space, Inc designs, tests, manufactures, launches, and operates space products and services. The company also designs, tests, manufactures, and operates propulsion modules to enable satellites to orbit in space. Its customers primarily include satellite operators, satellite manufacturers, government agencies, and defense prime contractors.

