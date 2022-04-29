Arizona State Retirement System Invests $215,000 in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,079 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Ebix by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ebix during the fourth quarter worth $645,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ebix by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 346,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,532,000 after buying an additional 91,925 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Ebix during the fourth quarter worth $944,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Ebix during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 66.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ebix alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EBIX. TheStreet raised shares of Ebix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ebix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Ebix from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

EBIX opened at $30.40 on Friday. Ebix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.14 and a 1-year high of $44.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $939.51 million, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.83.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). Ebix had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $266.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Ebix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.57%.

About Ebix (Get Rating)

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.