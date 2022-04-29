Arizona State Retirement System Invests $221,000 in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Tommye Karen Chandler sold 10,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $837,843.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 4,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total value of $355,096.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,867 shares of company stock worth $2,689,516. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $75.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 3.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.37 and a 200-day moving average of $71.99. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.24 and a 52 week high of $99.26.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $470.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.95 million. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 101.15% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business’s revenue was up 150.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 32.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Laredo Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laredo Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

