Arizona State Retirement System Invests $225,000 in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRN. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 197.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 13,676 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 215.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 28,821 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 1,273.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 18,879 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 208.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 96,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after acquiring an additional 65,304 shares in the last quarter.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

CTRN stock opened at $29.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.98. The company has a market cap of $259.20 million, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.08. Citi Trends, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $109.33.

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 48.27% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $240.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTRN. Gordon Haskett cut Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Citi Trends from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Citi Trends in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Citi Trends from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.20.

In other news, SVP Jessica Berkowitz sold 1,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $57,989.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,999.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citi Trends Profile (Get Rating)

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.