Arizona State Retirement System Makes New $218,000 Investment in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,169 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $317,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

ABTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABTX opened at $40.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $817.94 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.38. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.30 and a 52-week high of $46.00.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 31.16% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $60.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.93 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

