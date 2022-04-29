Arizona State Retirement System Makes New $229,000 Investment in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,210 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 149.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 25,254 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $549,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 25.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 13,871 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 15.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 4.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. 48.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $27.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.72 and a 1-year high of $34.63. The company has a market cap of $796.12 million, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.99.

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 71.64%.

Several research analysts have commented on PEBO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James lowered Peoples Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

In related news, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 818 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $26,036.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

