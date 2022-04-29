Arizona State Retirement System Makes New $234,000 Investment in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 75,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WISH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in ContextLogic during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in ContextLogic during the third quarter worth about $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 66.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 172,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 68,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 95.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 12,668 shares during the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Brett Just sold 26,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $62,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Piotr Szulczewski sold 71,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $140,710.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,905,556 shares of company stock worth $3,577,940. Company insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WISH stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. ContextLogic Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $15.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of -0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.07.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $289.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.82 million. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

WISH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital cut shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ContextLogic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.30.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

