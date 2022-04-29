Arizona State Retirement System Makes New $261,000 Investment in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 37,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLYM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of NYSE PLYM opened at $24.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.59, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.39 and a 200-day moving average of $27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.87 and a fifty-two week high of $32.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.62%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

