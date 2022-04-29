Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 1,610 Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 234.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 19,707.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Ellington Financial during the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Ellington Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ellington Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ellington Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

NYSE EFC opened at $16.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 31.82, a current ratio of 31.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Ellington Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.68 and a twelve month high of $19.60. The company has a market cap of $933.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.36 and its 200 day moving average is $17.52.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.47 million for the quarter. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 102.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is presently 68.44%.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

