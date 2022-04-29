Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 442 Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cowen were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cowen during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cowen during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,638,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cowen by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cowen by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 7,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Cowen during the fourth quarter valued at about $638,000. 93.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COWN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cowen from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Cowen from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cowen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cowen from $71.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cowen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

In other news, Director Lorence H. Kim purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.03 per share, for a total transaction of $900,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brett H. Barth purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.78 per share, for a total transaction of $287,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COWN opened at $22.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $630.18 million, a PE ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Cowen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $44.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.07.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $453.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.52 million. Cowen had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 27.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cowen Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.49%.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

