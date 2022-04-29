Arizona State Retirement System Purchases New Shares in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Sylvamo during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in Sylvamo during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,614,358 shares in the company, valued at $160,348,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sylvamo stock opened at $43.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Sylvamo Co. has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $43.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.71.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $972.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sylvamo Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SLVM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sylvamo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sylvamo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Sylvamo in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

