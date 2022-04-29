Arizona State Retirement System Purchases Shares of 23,073 Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,073 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTU. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 43.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,868 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $15,125,000 after buying an additional 162,404 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 332.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,583 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 17,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 209.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,328,971 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $10,539,000 after buying an additional 899,486 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the third quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peabody Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

In other Peabody Energy news, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 18,335 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $463,142.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,680.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 1,639 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $27,928.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 20,936 shares of company stock valued at $507,367. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BTU opened at $24.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.07 and a 200-day moving average of $16.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $3.44 and a 1-year high of $33.29.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.04). The company had revenue of $691.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 27.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

