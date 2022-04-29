Arizona State Retirement System Purchases Shares of 9,042 Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,042 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 7.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 1.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 3.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 9.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Shares of NYSE NX opened at $19.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.39. Quanex Building Products Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.26 and a fifty-two week high of $29.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $267.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 17.78%.

In other Quanex Building Products news, Director Susan F. Davis sold 5,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $137,820.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanex Building Products in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.