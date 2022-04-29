Arizona State Retirement System Raises Position in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,271 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Piedmont Lithium were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 134.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 970 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,363 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,158 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Piedmont Lithium news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $33,999.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLL opened at $68.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.65 and a quick ratio of 10.65. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a one year low of $40.65 and a one year high of $79.99.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.21). Sell-side analysts forecast that Piedmont Lithium Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLL shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Piedmont Lithium has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.29.

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

