Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,154 Shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,653 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Kearny Financial were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,391 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 89,754 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 53,723 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 215,551 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 11,455 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,494,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 425,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 168,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

KRNY stock opened at $12.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.95 million, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.75. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $13.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.11.

Kearny Financial ( NASDAQ:KRNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 29.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

In other Kearny Financial news, EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $26,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kearny Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Kearny Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

