Arizona State Retirement System Sells 3,437 Shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,437 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Nuvation Bio were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $528,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Nuvation Bio by 86,881.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 37,359 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Nuvation Bio by 2,424.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 51,093 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NUVB opened at $4.83 on Friday. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $15.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.74 and its 200 day moving average is $7.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 0.64.

Nuvation Bio ( NYSE:NUVB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

NUVB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Nuvation Bio from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

In related news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 2,500,000 shares of Nuvation Bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $14,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,457,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,561,104. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

