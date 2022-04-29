Arizona State Retirement System Takes $210,000 Position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 62,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEC. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Uranium Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Uranium Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 38.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
UEC opened at $4.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.00 and a beta of 2.07. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $6.60.
Uranium Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.
