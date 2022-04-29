Arizona State Retirement System Takes $210,000 Position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 62,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEC. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Uranium Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Uranium Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 38.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UEC opened at $4.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.00 and a beta of 2.07. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $6.60.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $7.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Uranium Energy from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.62.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

