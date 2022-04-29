Arizona State Retirement System Takes $215,000 Position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 264,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,833,000 after buying an additional 25,580 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 3.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 259,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 3.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,714,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 136,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of JBSS opened at $78.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.69 and its 200 day moving average is $84.43. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.17 million, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.97.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 24.46%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

