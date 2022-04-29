Arizona State Retirement System Takes $221,000 Position in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,457 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,981 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in American Software by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in American Software by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in American Software by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMSWA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of American Software from $24.50 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $17.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $582.23 million, a PE ratio of 46.89 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.26 and a 200 day moving average of $23.57. American Software, Inc. has a one year low of $17.22 and a one year high of $33.26.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. American Software had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $32.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Software, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. American Software’s payout ratio is 118.92%.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment provides demand optimization, inventory optimization, supply optimization, retail optimization, quality and compliance, PLM, sourcing management, and integrated business planning services.

