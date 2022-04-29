Arizona State Retirement System Takes $247,000 Position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRNX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $58,681.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Ajay Madan sold 13,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $239,118.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 198,485 shares of company stock valued at $5,070,006. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $994.41 million, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.62. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $28.95.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.